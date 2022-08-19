Reviewing PROS (NYSE:PRO) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROS and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROS $251.42 million 4.63 -$81.21 million ($2.06) -12.49 CI&T $267.71 million 5.65 $23.34 million N/A N/A

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than PROS.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROS 0 2 3 0 2.60 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PROS and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

PROS presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.08%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $16.86, indicating a potential upside of 47.22%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than PROS.

Profitability

This table compares PROS and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROS -35.12% -781.16% -14.34% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.6% of PROS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of PROS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CI&T beats PROS on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions. It offers PROS Airline Revenue Optimization; PROS Airline Revenue Management solution that delivers algorithmic forecasting and network optimization for the travel industry; PROS Airline Real-Time Dynamic Pricing that offers accurate booking class availability and seat prices; and PROS Airline Group Sales Optimizer which enables airlines and their travel agent partners to create and manage group bookings, contracts, and policies. Further, it provides PROS Digital Retail, a configurable end-to-end solution for airlines to optimize the traveler experience from inspiration to post-trip; and PROS digital offer marketing solutions provide performance content management and search engine marketing tools that enable businesses in the travel industry. Additionally, the company offers software-related services, such as implementation, configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support services. It sells its software solutions to customers in various industries, including automotive and industrial manufacturing, transportation and logistics, chemicals and energy, food and beverage, healthcare, high tech, and travel. The company markets and sells its software solutions through its sales force, as well as through partners, resellers, and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

