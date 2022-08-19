Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.68. Carvana has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $363.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $413,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.59 per share, with a total value of $413,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,381.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,163,258 shares of company stock valued at $46,315,624. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,272 shares in the last quarter.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.