Patriot Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Shares Up 0.8%

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.70. 25,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 139,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.67.
Patriot Battery Metals Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.67.
About Patriot Battery Metals
Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Patriot Battery Metals (RGDCF)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.