ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $82.97 and last traded at $82.97. Approximately 675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.80.

ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOV – Get Rating) by 1,080.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,366 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.02% of ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC Gavekal Asia Pacific Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.