Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Asian Growth Cubs ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.