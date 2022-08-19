Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Asian Growth Cubs ETF (NYSEARCA:CUBS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. 755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.
Asian Growth Cubs ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.13.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asian Growth Cubs ETF (CUBS)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Growth Cubs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.