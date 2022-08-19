Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLFGet Rating) shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.18 and last traded at C$1.14. 7,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 20,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNRLF. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kontrol Technologies from $3.74 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Kontrol Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.03.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy management, emission compliance, and air quality solutions and services in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation (HVAC) systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; and ongoing mission critical services.

