Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Rating) shares rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.09 ($0.04). Approximately 354,727 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 829,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.01 ($0.04).

Kanabo Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.27. The firm has a market cap of £13.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.38.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kanabo Group Plc develops and distributes cannabis-derived products for medical patients. It also offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. The company offers its products under the Kanabo brand name. Kanabo Group Plc was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.