MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating) shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.62. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 9,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
MPC Container Ships ASA Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74.
About MPC Container Ships ASA
MPC Container Ships ASA owns and operates a portfolio of container vessels. The company focuses on feeder vessels between 1,000 and 5,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU). It operates a fleet of 75 ships with a total capacity of 158,000 TEU. The company charters out its vessels to liner shipping companies and regional carriers.
