Short Interest in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Drops By 7.3%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 109,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Horizon Global Stock Up 24.5 %

HZN opened at $2.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Horizon Global by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after buying an additional 220,601 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.