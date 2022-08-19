DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLocal Price Performance

DLO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. DLocal has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLO. Citigroup dropped their target price on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

