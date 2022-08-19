CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CAE from C$43.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAE

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 13.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,687,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,162 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,907,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,622 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 7.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,737,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,946,000 after acquiring an additional 706,627 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,527,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,482,000 after acquiring an additional 107,845 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,255,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,308,000 after acquiring an additional 834,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

CAE Stock Performance

NYSE:CAE opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. CAE has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

