Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 97,045 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 73% compared to the typical volume of 56,183 call options.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 91,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $15,734,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,070 shares of company stock worth $34,022,033. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $159.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

