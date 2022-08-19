FY2022 EPS Estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Increased by Analyst

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.95. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of HALO opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

