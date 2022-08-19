Head-To-Head Contrast: Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) and BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Keurig Dr Pepper and BRC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keurig Dr Pepper 0 3 2 0 2.40 BRC 0 5 3 0 2.38

Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus target price of $40.17, suggesting a potential upside of 0.34%. BRC has a consensus target price of $16.14, suggesting a potential upside of 58.26%. Given BRC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BRC is more favorable than Keurig Dr Pepper.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Keurig Dr Pepper has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRC has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and BRC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keurig Dr Pepper 16.39% 9.15% 4.51% BRC N/A -310.89% 85.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of BRC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Keurig Dr Pepper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Keurig Dr Pepper and BRC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keurig Dr Pepper $12.68 billion 4.47 $2.15 billion $1.52 26.34 BRC $233.10 million 9.26 -$13.85 million N/A N/A

Keurig Dr Pepper has higher revenue and earnings than BRC.

Summary

Keurig Dr Pepper beats BRC on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee. This segment sells its brewers through third-party distributors and retail partners, as well as through its website at keurig.com. The Packaged Beverages segment engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaged beverages of its brands; contract manufacturing of various private label and emerging brand beverages; and distribution of packaged beverages for its partner brands. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates primarily under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, A&W, 7UP, Sunkist, Squirt, Big Red, RC Cola, Vernors, Snapple, Mott's, Bai, Hawaiian Punch, Clamato, Yoo-Hoo, Core, ReaLemon, evian, Vita Coco, and Mr and Mrs T mixers brands. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup. The Latin America Beverages segment manufactures and distributes carbonated mineral water, flavored carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, and vegetable juice products under the Peñafiel, Clamato, Squirt, Dr Pepper, Crush, and Aguafiel brands. The company serves retailers, bottlers and distributors, restaurants, hotel chains, office coffee distributors, and end-use consumers. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About BRC

(Get Rating)

BRC Inc., through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders. The company offers its products through convenience, grocery, drug, and mass merchandise stores; outdoor, do it yourself, and lifestyle retailers; and company operated and franchised Black Rifle Coffee retail coffee shop locations, as well as through e-commerce. BRC Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

