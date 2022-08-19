B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) – B. Riley increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viavi Solutions in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Viavi Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Viavi Solutions Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

