GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report released on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for GreenPower Motor’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of GreenPower Motor from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of GP opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.53. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.07.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.31 million during the quarter. GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 95.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GP. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 54,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

