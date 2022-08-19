Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report released on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fox Factory Trading Up 0.4 %

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory has a one year low of $69.28 and a one year high of $190.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In related news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

