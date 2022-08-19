MAG Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.44.

MAG Silver Price Performance

TSE:MAG opened at C$16.91 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$13.60 and a one year high of C$26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.69.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.08).

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

