FY2022 EPS Estimates for Park Lawn Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Park Lawn in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Park Lawn’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLC. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC dropped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.71.

TSE:PLC opened at C$28.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$979.63 million and a P/E ratio of 26.14. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$28.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.05.

In other Park Lawn news, Director Marilyn Anne Brophy acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$335,643.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

