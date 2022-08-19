Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Neo Performance Materials Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NEO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$574.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of C$10.48 and a 12-month high of C$22.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.83 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rahim Suleman bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,408.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 79,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$970,952.32. In the last three months, insiders bought 35,600 shares of company stock worth $426,408.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

