Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Raised by Analyst

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProFrac in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProFrac’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

PFHC stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ProFrac has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $23.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

