Raymond James Comments on Tricon Residential Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tricon Residential in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Tricon Residential’s current full-year earnings is $0.62 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$15.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.76. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion and a PE ratio of 4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$12.20 and a twelve month high of C$21.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.