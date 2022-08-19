Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ROIC. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ROIC stock opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,934,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 102.7% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,325,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,142,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 72.5% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,772,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,359,000 after purchasing an additional 745,028 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

