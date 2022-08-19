The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Clorox in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clorox’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Clorox’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.14 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

