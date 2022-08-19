Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSCO. Cowen initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VSCO opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.23. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $71.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $513,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $3,601,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.