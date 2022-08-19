B. Riley Comments on Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VSCO. Cowen started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 1.2 %

VSCO stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $71.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.23.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 77,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

