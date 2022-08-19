CVS Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 30,865 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 28% compared to the typical volume of 24,046 put options.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $103.64 on Friday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

