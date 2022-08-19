Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.35). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.43. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

