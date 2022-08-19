Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Tokyo Electron Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Tokyo Electron’s current full-year earnings is $6.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2023 earnings at $6.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOELY opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $75.74 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

