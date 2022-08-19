Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,400 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

Shares of HMN stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.80. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.60 and a one year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $120,505.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

