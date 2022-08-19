Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 27,908 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 458% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,997 put options.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 2.73.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,401,993 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

