Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 27,908 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 458% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,997 put options.
Enovix Stock Performance
Shares of ENVX opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. Enovix has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 2.73.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Enovix by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $6,680,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Enovix in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on ENVX shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovix (ENVX)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.