Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.48 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Foot Locker Trading Down 1.4 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE FL opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $61.50.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Foot Locker by 82.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,102 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Foot Locker by 183.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 42,053 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $707,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

