NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NH opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.51. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NantHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

