China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of COE stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. China Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Get China Online Education Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Online Education Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 198,123 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.