Cigna (NYSE:CI) PT Raised to $318.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $296.00 to $318.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI opened at $290.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.23 and its 200-day moving average is $254.95. The stock has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $293.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cigna by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 0.3% in the second quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

