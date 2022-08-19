Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) PT Raised to $13.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

NYSE PAA opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 16,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

