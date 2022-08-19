StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

YRD opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $92.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Yiren Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

Featured Stories

