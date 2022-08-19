Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($61.22) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BAS opened at €43.44 ($44.33) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €50.98. Basf has a 52 week low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a 52 week high of €69.15 ($70.56). The stock has a market cap of $39.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

