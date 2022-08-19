Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) recently:

8/18/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

8/16/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/4/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $5.00.

6/30/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $2.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00.

6/28/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/27/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

6/27/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $8.00 to $3.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $6.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $12.00 to $5.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Bed Bath & Beyond had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $14.00 to $7.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

BBBY opened at $18.55 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $230,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ryan Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,852,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,756.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $8,052,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth $6,595,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 128.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 432,622 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 242,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $3,155,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

