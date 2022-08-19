BP (NYSE:BP) PT Raised to GBX 566 at Morgan Stanley

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.93.

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BP has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BP by 26.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 347,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 73,502 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of BP by 63.8% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of BP by 15.8% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of BP by 75.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 27,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 106,326 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

