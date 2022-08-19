Financial Survey: AgileThought (AGIL) versus Its Competitors

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare AgileThought to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AgileThought and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 2 0 3.00 AgileThought Competitors 52 406 918 8 2.64

AgileThought currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.54%. As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 41.83%. Given AgileThought’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AgileThought is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -15.33% -22.25% -8.63% AgileThought Competitors -28.68% -23.60% -5.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.1% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million -$20.07 million -7.09 AgileThought Competitors $1.66 billion $111.47 million 23.72

AgileThought’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought. AgileThought is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgileThought’s rivals have a beta of 1.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AgileThought rivals beat AgileThought on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

