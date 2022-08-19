Critical Survey: Western Energy Services (WEEEF) and The Competition

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF – Get Rating) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Western Energy Services to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services 9.53% -18.17% -7.42% Western Energy Services Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Volatility & Risk

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Energy Services’ rivals have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Western Energy Services and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Energy Services Competitors 707 2128 1837 55 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 25.77%. Given Western Energy Services’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Energy Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $105.06 million -$28.83 million -17.40 Western Energy Services Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.39

Western Energy Services’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Western Energy Services. Western Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Western Energy Services rivals beat Western Energy Services on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Western Energy Services

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies. The company owns and operates 57 drilling rigs; and 63 service rigs. It serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

