Reviewing ForgeRock (FORG) and Its Peers

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) is one of 412 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ForgeRock to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ForgeRock and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForgeRock 0 3 8 0 2.73 ForgeRock Competitors 1632 11255 24176 527 2.63

ForgeRock currently has a consensus price target of $23.89, suggesting a potential upside of 23.14%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 29.01%. Given ForgeRock’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ForgeRock has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ForgeRock $176.93 million -$47.77 million -18.48 ForgeRock Competitors $1.82 billion $287.44 million 31.41

This table compares ForgeRock and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ForgeRock’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ForgeRock. ForgeRock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of ForgeRock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of ForgeRock shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ForgeRock and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForgeRock -35.37% -17.73% -12.32% ForgeRock Competitors -85.19% -83.80% -9.62%

Summary

ForgeRock peers beat ForgeRock on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management. The company also provides access management products, such as passwordless, usernameless, and multi-factor authentication; single sign-on; contextual and adaptive risk-based access; fine-grained authorization; API and microservices security; and secure impersonation and data sharing. In addition, it offers identity governance products, including access requests that allow users to request access to systems or applications through integration with help desk or service ticketing systems; access reviews and certifications; segregation of duties; role and entitlement management; policy management; identity workflows, which enable enterprises to connect their business processes with identity events; and reporting and analytics. Further, the company provides autonomous identity products that comprise predictive confidence scores for access; overprovisioned access detection and access revocation recommendations; outlier detection; identity automation recommendations; role mining and recommendations; joiner, mover, and leaver access automation; and automated approvals and certifications. ForgeRock, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.