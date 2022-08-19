Head to Head Comparison: Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviz Technologies -1,625.51% -41.48% -36.16% Aeva Technologies -1,407.47% -27.32% -26.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Innoviz Technologies and Aeva Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviz Technologies $5.47 million 128.97 -$153.56 million ($0.83) -6.30 Aeva Technologies $9.27 million 80.59 -$101.88 million ($0.59) -5.81

Risk and Volatility

Aeva Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies. Innoviz Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aeva Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Innoviz Technologies has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Innoviz Technologies and Aeva Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviz Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Aeva Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Innoviz Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.96%. Aeva Technologies has a consensus target price of $6.38, indicating a potential upside of 85.86%. Given Aeva Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Innoviz Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.6% of Innoviz Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Innoviz Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as an option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; Innoviz360, a 360-degree LiDAR for automotive and non-automotive applications; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. It operates in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application. The company was founded in 2017 is based in Mountain View, California.

