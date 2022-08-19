Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $93.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.00. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $73.25 and a 12 month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223,032 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,637,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,750,000 after purchasing an additional 575,715 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,715,000 after purchasing an additional 271,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,331,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,812,000 after acquiring an additional 304,922 shares during the period. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

