Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $91.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.27.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,700,000 after buying an additional 292,935 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 805,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after buying an additional 84,290 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after buying an additional 113,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Masonite International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

