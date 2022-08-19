PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

NYSE:PED opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 2.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

