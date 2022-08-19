Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.06% from the company’s current price.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $147.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $80.81 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.20 and its 200-day moving average is $110.54.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,508,949.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Brian W. King sold 1,870 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.98, for a total transaction of $263,632.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,131.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total value of $22,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,167,265 shares in the company, valued at $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $49,045,496 in the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

