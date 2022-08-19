StockNews.com Upgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to Sell

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Seabridge Gold Stock Performance
Shares of SA opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 448.15 and a beta of 0.94. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $22.22.
Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
