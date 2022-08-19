StockNews.com Upgrades Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) to Sell

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of SA opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 21.73 and a quick ratio of 21.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 448.15 and a beta of 0.94. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 168,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,962,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,231 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

