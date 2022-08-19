Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at $677,905.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,905.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 133,836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,083,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Further Reading

